Paushak Ltd Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 50.30 crore, up 120.13% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 09:46 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Paushak are:

Net Sales at Rs 50.30 crore in June 2022 up 120.13% from Rs. 22.85 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.55 crore in June 2022 up 294.2% from Rs. 2.93 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.16 crore in June 2022 up 249% from Rs. 5.49 crore in June 2021.

Paushak Ltd EPS has increased to Rs. 37.47 in June 2022 from Rs. 9.51 in June 2021.

Paushak Ltd shares closed at 10,020.30 on August 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given 0.36% returns over the last 6 months and 10.53% over the last 12 months.

Paushak
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 50.30 52.62 22.85
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 50.30 52.62 22.85
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 11.25 12.22 5.06
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.87 -1.02 0.67
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 6.03 5.33 5.41
Depreciation 3.24 3.16 1.45
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 15.46 15.83 6.94
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.19 17.11 3.32
Other Income 0.73 0.71 0.72
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.92 17.81 4.04
Interest 0.12 0.04 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 15.80 17.78 4.03
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 15.80 17.78 4.03
Tax 4.25 4.56 1.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 11.55 13.22 2.93
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 11.55 13.22 2.93
Equity Share Capital 3.08 3.08 3.08
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 37.47 42.90 9.51
Diluted EPS 37.47 42.90 9.51
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 37.47 42.90 9.51
Diluted EPS 37.47 42.90 9.51
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 10, 2022 09:33 am
