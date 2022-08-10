Paushak Ltd Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 50.30 crore, up 120.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 50.30 crore in June 2022 up 120.13% from Rs. 22.85 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.55 crore in June 2022 up 294.2% from Rs. 2.93 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.16 crore in June 2022 up 249% from Rs. 5.49 crore in June 2021.

Paushak Ltd EPS has increased to Rs. 37.47 in June 2022 from Rs. 9.51 in June 2021.

Paushak Ltd shares closed at 10,020.30 on August 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given 0.36% returns over the last 6 months and 10.53% over the last 12 months.