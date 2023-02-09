Paul Merchants Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,718.04 crore, up 10.07% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Paul Merchants are:Net Sales at Rs 1,718.04 crore in December 2022 up 10.07% from Rs. 1,560.88 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.25 crore in December 2022 up 8.95% from Rs. 11.24 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.90 crore in December 2022 up 29.75% from Rs. 18.42 crore in December 2021.
Paul Merchants EPS has increased to Rs. 119.16 in December 2022 from Rs. 109.37 in December 2021.
|Paul Merchants shares closed at 1,336.80 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given 10.87% returns over the last 6 months and -9.20% over the last 12 months.
|Paul Merchants
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,718.04
|1,761.42
|1,560.88
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,718.04
|1,761.42
|1,560.88
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1,653.61
|1,704.58
|1,511.05
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.35
|-2.71
|-1.91
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|11.02
|10.41
|7.74
|Depreciation
|1.07
|0.91
|0.88
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|30.62
|29.25
|26.31
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|22.07
|18.98
|16.82
|Other Income
|0.76
|0.93
|0.72
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|22.83
|19.90
|17.54
|Interest
|5.10
|4.17
|2.75
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|17.73
|15.73
|14.79
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|0.17
|P/L Before Tax
|17.73
|15.73
|14.96
|Tax
|5.48
|3.76
|3.71
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|12.25
|11.97
|11.25
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|12.25
|11.97
|11.25
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|0.00
|-0.01
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|12.25
|11.97
|11.24
|Equity Share Capital
|1.03
|1.03
|1.03
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|119.16
|116.46
|109.37
|Diluted EPS
|119.16
|116.46
|109.37
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|119.16
|116.46
|109.37
|Diluted EPS
|119.16
|116.46
|109.37
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited