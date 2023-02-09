Paul Merchants Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,718.04 crore, up 10.07% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,718.04 1,761.42 1,560.88 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,718.04 1,761.42 1,560.88 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 1,653.61 1,704.58 1,511.05 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.35 -2.71 -1.91 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 11.02 10.41 7.74 Depreciation 1.07 0.91 0.88 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 30.62 29.25 26.31 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 22.07 18.98 16.82 Other Income 0.76 0.93 0.72 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 22.83 19.90 17.54 Interest 5.10 4.17 2.75 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 17.73 15.73 14.79 Exceptional Items -- -- 0.17 P/L Before Tax 17.73 15.73 14.96 Tax 5.48 3.76 3.71 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 12.25 11.97 11.25 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 12.25 11.97 11.25 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- 0.00 -0.01 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 12.25 11.97 11.24 Equity Share Capital 1.03 1.03 1.03 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 119.16 116.46 109.37 Diluted EPS 119.16 116.46 109.37 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 119.16 116.46 109.37 Diluted EPS 119.16 116.46 109.37 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited