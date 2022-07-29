Patel Integrate Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 71.49 crore, up 39.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 71.49 crore in June 2022 up 39.99% from Rs. 51.07 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.11 crore in June 2022 up 237.79% from Rs. 0.81 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.14 crore in June 2022 up 147.24% from Rs. 1.27 crore in June 2021.

Patel Integrate EPS has increased to Rs. 0.31 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.31 in June 2021.

Patel Integrate shares closed at 19.60 on July 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given 12.64% returns over the last 6 months and -19.67% over the last 12 months.