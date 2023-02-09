Patel Integrate Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 61.15 crore, up 1.15% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Patel Integrated Logistics are:Net Sales at Rs 61.15 crore in December 2022 up 1.15% from Rs. 60.46 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.17 crore in December 2022 up 27.26% from Rs. 0.92 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.15 crore in December 2022 up 6.42% from Rs. 2.96 crore in December 2021.
Patel Integrate EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.32 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.33 in December 2021.
|Patel Integrate shares closed at 13.60 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -12.26% returns over the last 6 months and -21.16% over the last 12 months.
|Patel Integrated Logistics
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|61.15
|81.50
|60.46
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|61.15
|81.50
|60.46
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.99
|3.22
|2.77
|Depreciation
|0.71
|0.74
|0.68
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|55.32
|75.42
|55.58
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.13
|2.13
|1.43
|Other Income
|0.31
|0.66
|0.85
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.44
|2.79
|2.28
|Interest
|1.36
|1.44
|1.27
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.09
|1.35
|1.01
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.09
|1.35
|1.01
|Tax
|-0.08
|0.11
|0.10
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.17
|1.25
|0.92
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.17
|1.25
|0.92
|Equity Share Capital
|64.13
|66.04
|66.04
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.32
|0.35
|0.33
|Diluted EPS
|0.18
|0.19
|0.14
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.32
|0.35
|0.33
|Diluted EPS
|0.18
|0.19
|0.14
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited