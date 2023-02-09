 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Patel Integrate Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 61.15 crore, up 1.15% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 08:29 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Patel Integrated Logistics are:Net Sales at Rs 61.15 crore in December 2022 up 1.15% from Rs. 60.46 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.17 crore in December 2022 up 27.26% from Rs. 0.92 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.15 crore in December 2022 up 6.42% from Rs. 2.96 crore in December 2021.
Patel Integrate EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.32 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.33 in December 2021. Patel Integrate shares closed at 13.60 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -12.26% returns over the last 6 months and -21.16% over the last 12 months.
Patel Integrated Logistics
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations61.1581.5060.46
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations61.1581.5060.46
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost2.993.222.77
Depreciation0.710.740.68
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses55.3275.4255.58
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.132.131.43
Other Income0.310.660.85
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.442.792.28
Interest1.361.441.27
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.091.351.01
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax1.091.351.01
Tax-0.080.110.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.171.250.92
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.171.250.92
Equity Share Capital64.1366.0466.04
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.320.350.33
Diluted EPS0.180.190.14
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.320.350.33
Diluted EPS0.180.190.14
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

