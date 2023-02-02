Pasupati Acrylo Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 192.77 crore, down 5.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 192.77 crore in December 2022 down 5.63% from Rs. 204.27 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.52 crore in December 2022 down 3.75% from Rs. 10.93 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.56 crore in December 2022 down 4.88% from Rs. 17.41 crore in December 2021.