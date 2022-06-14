 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Parsvnath Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 429.23 crore, up 95.2% Y-o-Y

Jun 14, 2022 / 09:45 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Parsvnath Developers are:

Net Sales at Rs 429.23 crore in March 2022 up 95.2% from Rs. 219.90 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 148.75 crore in March 2022 down 94.79% from Rs. 76.36 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 102.67 crore in March 2022 down 4048.85% from Rs. 2.60 crore in March 2021.

Parsvnath shares closed at 10.80 on June 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given -55.65% returns over the last 6 months and -26.03% over the last 12 months.

Parsvnath Developers
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 429.23 274.61 219.90
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 429.23 274.61 219.90
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1.49 0.83 0.96
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 541.78 170.46 185.87
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.00 3.78 3.94
Depreciation 1.45 0.57 1.10
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses -10.51 47.57 39.22
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -105.99 51.40 -11.18
Other Income 1.87 1.69 12.69
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -104.12 53.09 1.50
Interest 44.64 43.66 72.56
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -148.75 9.43 -71.06
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -148.75 9.43 -71.06
Tax -- -- 5.31
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -148.75 9.43 -76.36
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -148.75 9.43 -76.36
Equity Share Capital 217.59 217.59 217.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.42 0.22 -1.75
Diluted EPS -- 0.22 -1.75
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.42 0.22 -1.75
Diluted EPS -- 0.22 -1.75
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

