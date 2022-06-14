Parsvnath Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 429.23 crore, up 95.2% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Parsvnath Developers are:
Net Sales at Rs 429.23 crore in March 2022 up 95.2% from Rs. 219.90 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 148.75 crore in March 2022 down 94.79% from Rs. 76.36 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 102.67 crore in March 2022 down 4048.85% from Rs. 2.60 crore in March 2021.
Parsvnath shares closed at 10.80 on June 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given -55.65% returns over the last 6 months and -26.03% over the last 12 months.
|
|Parsvnath Developers
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|429.23
|274.61
|219.90
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|429.23
|274.61
|219.90
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.49
|0.83
|0.96
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|541.78
|170.46
|185.87
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.00
|3.78
|3.94
|Depreciation
|1.45
|0.57
|1.10
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|-10.51
|47.57
|39.22
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-105.99
|51.40
|-11.18
|Other Income
|1.87
|1.69
|12.69
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-104.12
|53.09
|1.50
|Interest
|44.64
|43.66
|72.56
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-148.75
|9.43
|-71.06
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-148.75
|9.43
|-71.06
|Tax
|--
|--
|5.31
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-148.75
|9.43
|-76.36
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-148.75
|9.43
|-76.36
|Equity Share Capital
|217.59
|217.59
|217.59
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.42
|0.22
|-1.75
|Diluted EPS
|--
|0.22
|-1.75
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.42
|0.22
|-1.75
|Diluted EPS
|--
|0.22
|-1.75
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited