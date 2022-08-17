 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Earnings

Parsvnath Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.37 crore, up 78.64% Y-o-Y

Aug 17, 2022 / 12:41 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Parsvnath Developers are:

Net Sales at Rs 30.37 crore in June 2022 up 78.64% from Rs. 17.00 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 61.64 crore in June 2022 down 71.84% from Rs. 35.87 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 26.65 crore in June 2022 down 1005.81% from Rs. 2.41 crore in June 2021.

Parsvnath shares closed at 8.05 on August 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given -52.92% returns over the last 6 months and -41.88% over the last 12 months.

Parsvnath Developers
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 30.37 429.23 17.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 30.37 429.23 17.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1.22 1.49 0.93
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 33.11 541.78 -2.99
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.10 1.00 3.12
Depreciation 0.95 1.45 0.67
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 20.39 -10.51 21.37
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -28.39 -105.99 -6.11
Other Income 0.79 1.87 3.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -27.60 -104.12 -3.08
Interest 34.04 44.64 32.79
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -61.64 -148.75 -35.87
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -61.64 -148.75 -35.87
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -61.64 -148.75 -35.87
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -61.64 -148.75 -35.87
Equity Share Capital 217.59 217.59 217.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.42 -3.42 -0.82
Diluted EPS -1.42 -- -0.82
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.42 -3.42 -0.82
Diluted EPS -1.42 -- -0.82
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

#Construction & Contracting - Real Estate #Earnings First-Cut #Parsvnath #Parsvnath Developers #Results
first published: Aug 17, 2022 12:33 pm
