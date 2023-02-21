 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Parsvnath Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 64.24 crore, down 78.47% Y-o-Y

Feb 21, 2023 / 10:31 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Parsvnath Developers are:Net Sales at Rs 64.24 crore in December 2022 down 78.47% from Rs. 298.41 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 160.82 crore in December 2022 down 133.51% from Rs. 68.87 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.55 crore in December 2022 down 103.56% from Rs. 71.58 crore in December 2021. Parsvnath shares closed at 7.45 on February 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.97% returns over the last 6 months and -53.14% over the last 12 months.
Parsvnath Developers
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations64.2442.47298.41
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations64.2442.47298.41
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials3.606.442.02
Purchase of Traded Goods-3.82-7.66--
Increase/Decrease in Stocks44.162.29191.13
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost3.133.224.29
Depreciation13.5513.8316.58
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses23.2329.4032.43
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-19.61-5.0551.96
Other Income3.522.293.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-16.10-2.7655.00
Interest95.8396.50123.86
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-111.93-99.27-68.86
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-111.93-99.27-68.86
Tax48.890.14-0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-160.82-99.41-68.85
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-160.82-99.41-68.85
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates0.000.00-0.02
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-160.82-99.41-68.87
Equity Share Capital217.59217.59217.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-3.71-2.29-1.56
Diluted EPS-3.71-2.29-1.56
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-3.71-2.29-1.56
Diluted EPS-3.71-2.29-1.56
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Construction & Contracting - Real Estate #Earnings First-Cut #Parsvnath #Parsvnath Developers #Results
first published: Feb 21, 2023 10:22 am