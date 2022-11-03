 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Paramount Comm Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 212.57 crore, up 53.94% Y-o-Y

Nov 03, 2022 / 11:53 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Paramount Communications are:

Net Sales at Rs 212.57 crore in September 2022 up 53.94% from Rs. 138.09 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.62 crore in September 2022 up 693.97% from Rs. 1.59 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.99 crore in September 2022 up 193.44% from Rs. 5.79 crore in September 2021.

Paramount Comm EPS has increased to Rs. 0.65 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.08 in September 2021.

Paramount Comm shares closed at 21.00 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 60.31% returns over the last 6 months and 80.26% over the last 12 months.

Paramount Communications
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 212.57 163.73 138.09
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 212.57 163.73 138.09
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 139.48 118.00 111.24
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 9.68 3.13 -6.83
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.63 5.84 5.90
Depreciation 2.33 2.30 2.39
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 43.90 28.96 22.59
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.55 5.49 2.81
Other Income 3.11 2.64 0.59
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.66 8.13 3.40
Interest 2.03 1.11 1.81
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 12.62 7.03 1.59
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 12.62 7.03 1.59
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 12.62 7.03 1.59
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 12.62 7.03 1.59
Equity Share Capital 38.84 38.84 38.84
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.65 0.36 0.08
Diluted EPS 0.65 0.36 0.08
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.65 0.36 0.08
Diluted EPS 0.65 0.36 0.08
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Cables - Telephone #Earnings First-Cut #Paramount Comm #Paramount Communications #Results
first published: Nov 3, 2022 11:44 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.