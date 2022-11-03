Paramount Comm Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 212.57 crore, up 53.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 212.57 crore in September 2022 up 53.94% from Rs. 138.09 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.62 crore in September 2022 up 693.97% from Rs. 1.59 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.99 crore in September 2022 up 193.44% from Rs. 5.79 crore in September 2021.

Paramount Comm EPS has increased to Rs. 0.65 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.08 in September 2021.

Paramount Comm shares closed at 21.00 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 60.31% returns over the last 6 months and 80.26% over the last 12 months.