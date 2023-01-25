 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Paramount Comm Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 218.09 crore, up 33.57% Y-o-Y

Jan 25, 2023 / 10:48 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Paramount Communications are:Net Sales at Rs 218.09 crore in December 2022 up 33.57% from Rs. 163.28 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.32 crore in December 2022 up 423.5% from Rs. 2.74 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.94 crore in December 2022 up 181.85% from Rs. 6.72 crore in December 2021.
Paramount Comm EPS has increased to Rs. 0.72 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.14 in December 2021. Paramount Comm shares closed at 38.25 on January 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 241.52% returns over the last 6 months and 195.37% over the last 12 months.
Paramount Communications
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations218.09212.57163.28
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations218.09212.57163.28
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials151.46139.48121.39
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks9.409.687.27
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost5.655.635.62
Depreciation2.352.332.36
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses36.5543.9022.98
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.6811.553.67
Other Income3.913.110.70
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.5914.664.36
Interest2.272.031.63
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax14.3212.622.74
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax14.3212.622.74
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities14.3212.622.74
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period14.3212.622.74
Equity Share Capital38.8438.8438.84
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.720.650.14
Diluted EPS0.720.650.14
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.720.650.14
Diluted EPS0.720.650.14
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

