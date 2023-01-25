Paramount Comm Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 218.09 crore, up 33.57% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Paramount Communications are:Net Sales at Rs 218.09 crore in December 2022 up 33.57% from Rs. 163.28 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.32 crore in December 2022 up 423.5% from Rs. 2.74 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.94 crore in December 2022 up 181.85% from Rs. 6.72 crore in December 2021.
Paramount Comm EPS has increased to Rs. 0.72 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.14 in December 2021.
|Paramount Comm shares closed at 38.25 on January 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 241.52% returns over the last 6 months and 195.37% over the last 12 months.
|Paramount Communications
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|218.09
|212.57
|163.28
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|218.09
|212.57
|163.28
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|151.46
|139.48
|121.39
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|9.40
|9.68
|7.27
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.65
|5.63
|5.62
|Depreciation
|2.35
|2.33
|2.36
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|36.55
|43.90
|22.98
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|12.68
|11.55
|3.67
|Other Income
|3.91
|3.11
|0.70
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|16.59
|14.66
|4.36
|Interest
|2.27
|2.03
|1.63
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|14.32
|12.62
|2.74
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|14.32
|12.62
|2.74
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|14.32
|12.62
|2.74
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|14.32
|12.62
|2.74
|Equity Share Capital
|38.84
|38.84
|38.84
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.72
|0.65
|0.14
|Diluted EPS
|0.72
|0.65
|0.14
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.72
|0.65
|0.14
|Diluted EPS
|0.72
|0.65
|0.14
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited