Panchmahal Stee Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 115.77 crore, down 34.36% Y-o-Y

Feb 16, 2023 / 01:35 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Panchmahal Steels are:Net Sales at Rs 115.77 crore in December 2022 down 34.36% from Rs. 176.37 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.06 crore in December 2022 down 133.16% from Rs. 18.29 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.35 crore in December 2022 down 117.82% from Rs. 24.41 crore in December 2021. Panchmahal Stee shares closed at 127.25 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given -11.23% returns over the last 6 months and -8.75% over the last 12 months.
Panchmahal Steels
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations115.77108.12176.37
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations115.77108.12176.37
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials79.8792.70134.53
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks15.64-12.28-11.38
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost5.385.294.98
Depreciation2.021.961.89
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses19.7624.0026.24
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.89-3.5620.10
Other Income0.520.442.42
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.37-3.1222.52
Interest2.071.551.34
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-8.44-4.6721.18
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-8.44-4.6721.18
Tax-2.38-1.192.90
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-6.06-3.4918.29
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-6.06-3.4918.29
Equity Share Capital19.0819.0819.08
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-3.18-1.839.58
Diluted EPS-3.18-1.839.58
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-3.18-1.839.58
Diluted EPS-3.18-1.839.58
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 16, 2023 01:22 pm