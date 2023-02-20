Panache Digilif Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.78 crore, down 55.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.78 crore in December 2022 down 55.06% from Rs. 10.63 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2022 down 66.08% from Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.21 crore in December 2022 down 3.97% from Rs. 1.26 crore in December 2021.