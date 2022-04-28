 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
P and G Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 973.26 crore, up 28.12% Y-o-Y

Apr 28, 2022 / 05:55 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Procter and Gamble Hygiene and Health Care are:

Net Sales at Rs 973.26 crore in March 2022 up 28.12% from Rs. 759.66 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 102.85 crore in March 2022 up 4.6% from Rs. 98.33 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 171.04 crore in March 2022 up 19.24% from Rs. 143.44 crore in March 2021.

P and G EPS has increased to Rs. 31.68 in March 2022 from Rs. 30.29 in March 2021.

P and G shares closed at 13,903.20 on April 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.08% returns over the last 6 months and 3.71% over the last 12 months.

Procter and Gamble Hygiene and Health Care
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 889.49 1,092.98 759.66
Other Operating Income 83.77 -- --
Total Income From Operations 973.26 1,092.98 759.66
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 347.15 359.44 249.45
Purchase of Traded Goods 106.25 11.67 11.67
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -7.66 9.22 -9.29
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 55.98 59.91 56.96
Depreciation 13.12 12.89 11.26
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 112.34 -- 129.58
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- 7.64
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 194.19 356.27 184.96
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 151.89 283.58 117.43
Other Income 6.03 6.86 14.75
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 157.92 290.44 132.18
Interest 6.82 2.94 2.95
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 151.10 287.50 129.23
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 151.10 287.50 129.23
Tax 48.25 75.44 30.90
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 102.85 212.06 98.33
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 102.85 212.06 98.33
Equity Share Capital 32.46 32.46 32.46
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 31.68 65.33 30.29
Diluted EPS 31.68 65.33 30.29
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 31.68 65.33 30.29
Diluted EPS 31.68 65.33 30.29
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Apr 28, 2022 05:44 pm
