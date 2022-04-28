P and G Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 973.26 crore, up 28.12% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Procter and Gamble Hygiene and Health Care are:
Net Sales at Rs 973.26 crore in March 2022 up 28.12% from Rs. 759.66 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 102.85 crore in March 2022 up 4.6% from Rs. 98.33 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 171.04 crore in March 2022 up 19.24% from Rs. 143.44 crore in March 2021.
P and G EPS has increased to Rs. 31.68 in March 2022 from Rs. 30.29 in March 2021.
P and G shares closed at 13,903.20 on April 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.08% returns over the last 6 months and 3.71% over the last 12 months.
|
|Procter and Gamble Hygiene and Health Care
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|889.49
|1,092.98
|759.66
|Other Operating Income
|83.77
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|973.26
|1,092.98
|759.66
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|347.15
|359.44
|249.45
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|106.25
|11.67
|11.67
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-7.66
|9.22
|-9.29
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|55.98
|59.91
|56.96
|Depreciation
|13.12
|12.89
|11.26
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|112.34
|--
|129.58
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|7.64
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|194.19
|356.27
|184.96
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|151.89
|283.58
|117.43
|Other Income
|6.03
|6.86
|14.75
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|157.92
|290.44
|132.18
|Interest
|6.82
|2.94
|2.95
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|151.10
|287.50
|129.23
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|151.10
|287.50
|129.23
|Tax
|48.25
|75.44
|30.90
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|102.85
|212.06
|98.33
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|102.85
|212.06
|98.33
|Equity Share Capital
|32.46
|32.46
|32.46
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|31.68
|65.33
|30.29
|Diluted EPS
|31.68
|65.33
|30.29
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|31.68
|65.33
|30.29
|Diluted EPS
|31.68
|65.33
|30.29
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited