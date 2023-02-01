 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
P and G Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,137.39 crore, up 4.06% Y-o-Y

Feb 01, 2023 / 04:55 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Procter and Gamble Hygiene and Health Care are:Net Sales at Rs 1,137.39 crore in December 2022 up 4.06% from Rs. 1,092.98 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 207.47 crore in December 2022 down 2.16% from Rs. 212.06 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 299.80 crore in December 2022 down 1.16% from Rs. 303.33 crore in December 2021.
P and G EPS has decreased to Rs. 63.91 in December 2022 from Rs. 65.33 in December 2021. P and G shares closed at 14,171.95 on January 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.41% returns over the last 6 months and -3.95% over the last 12 months.
Procter and Gamble Hygiene and Health Care
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations1,137.391,040.921,092.98
Other Operating Income--3.97--
Total Income From Operations1,137.391,044.891,092.98
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials225.10266.30359.44
Purchase of Traded Goods205.81211.4211.67
Increase/Decrease in Stocks55.14-44.419.22
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost56.9351.2659.91
Depreciation14.4113.9612.89
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses--155.69--
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses303.92190.65356.27
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax276.08200.02283.58
Other Income9.316.736.86
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax285.39206.75290.44
Interest3.860.952.94
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax281.53205.80287.50
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax281.53205.80287.50
Tax74.0651.3975.44
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities207.47154.41212.06
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period207.47154.41212.06
Equity Share Capital32.4632.4632.46
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS63.9147.5765.33
Diluted EPS63.9147.5765.33
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS63.9147.5765.33
Diluted EPS63.9147.5765.33
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #P and G #Personal Care #Procter and Gamble Hygiene and Health Care #Results
first published: Feb 1, 2023 04:44 pm