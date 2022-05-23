 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Orient Green Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.31 crore, down 1.62% Y-o-Y

May 23, 2022 / 09:37 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Orient Green Power Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 7.31 crore in March 2022 down 1.62% from Rs. 7.43 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.82 crore in March 2022 down 185.54% from Rs. 4.84 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.94 crore in March 2022 up 72.35% from Rs. 3.40 crore in March 2021.

Orient Green shares closed at 11.55 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 57.14% returns over the last 6 months and 402.17% over the last 12 months.

Orient Green Power Company
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 7.31 7.05 7.43
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 7.31 7.05 7.43
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.81 0.62 0.73
Depreciation 0.01 -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 8.26 8.19 10.51
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.77 -1.76 -3.81
Other Income 0.82 0.43 0.41
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.95 -1.33 -3.40
Interest 11.70 0.99 1.25
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -12.65 -2.32 -4.65
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -12.65 -2.32 -4.65
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -12.65 -2.32 -4.65
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -1.17 -0.16 -0.19
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -13.82 -2.48 -4.84
Equity Share Capital 750.72 750.72 750.72
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.19 -0.03 -0.07
Diluted EPS -0.19 -0.03 -0.07
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.19 -0.03 -0.07
Diluted EPS -0.19 -0.03 -0.07
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 23, 2022 09:22 am
