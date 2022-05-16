Onward Tech Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 66.54 crore, up 33.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 66.54 crore in March 2022 up 33.86% from Rs. 49.71 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.90 crore in March 2022 up 31.22% from Rs. 2.97 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.66 crore in March 2022 up 30.62% from Rs. 6.63 crore in March 2021.

Onward Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.77 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.82 in March 2021.

Onward Tech shares closed at 287.50 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given 32.83% returns over the last 6 months and 129.82% over the last 12 months.