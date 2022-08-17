 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Omkar Special Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.74 crore, down 49.24% Y-o-Y

Aug 17, 2022 / 12:40 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Omkar Speciality Chemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 3.74 crore in June 2022 down 49.24% from Rs. 7.36 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.90 crore in June 2022 down 27.03% from Rs. 2.28 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.82 crore in June 2022 down 115.79% from Rs. 0.38 crore in June 2021.

Omkar Special shares closed at 20.40 on August 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given -40.18% returns over the last 6 months and 20.00% over the last 12 months.

Omkar Speciality Chemicals
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3.74 5.05 7.36
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3.74 5.05 7.36
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2.39 4.33 5.43
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.14 -0.23 0.10
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.63 0.61 0.77
Depreciation 0.39 0.44 0.47
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.52 3.44 1.46
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.33 -3.56 -0.87
Other Income 0.12 0.21 0.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.21 -3.34 -0.85
Interest 1.69 1.58 1.43
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.90 -4.92 -2.28
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -2.90 -4.92 -2.28
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.90 -4.92 -2.28
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.90 -4.92 -2.28
Equity Share Capital 20.58 20.58 20.58
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.41 -2.39 -1.11
Diluted EPS -1.41 -2.39 -1.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.41 -2.39 -1.11
Diluted EPS -1.41 -2.39 -1.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

