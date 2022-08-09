 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Omax Autos Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 70.35 crore, up 71.9% Y-o-Y

Aug 09, 2022 / 11:37 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Omax Autos are:

Net Sales at Rs 70.35 crore in June 2022 up 71.9% from Rs. 40.93 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.96 crore in June 2022 up 19.45% from Rs. 6.15 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.67 crore in June 2022 up 342.97% from Rs. 1.28 crore in June 2021.

Omax Autos shares closed at 53.85 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given 4.36% returns over the last 6 months and -5.61% over the last 12 months.

Omax Autos
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 70.35 82.29 40.93
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 70.35 82.29 40.93
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 47.75 67.07 28.31
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.15 -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -0.83 0.71
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 7.12 7.68 6.24
Depreciation 5.89 4.78 2.85
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 10.66 26.82 8.17
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.22 -23.23 -5.35
Other Income 3.00 16.68 3.77
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.22 -6.55 -1.57
Interest 6.39 5.28 6.65
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -6.61 -11.83 -8.23
Exceptional Items -- 59.94 --
P/L Before Tax -6.61 48.11 -8.23
Tax -1.65 5.53 -2.07
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -4.96 42.58 -6.15
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -4.96 42.58 -6.15
Equity Share Capital 21.39 21.39 21.39
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.32 19.91 -2.88
Diluted EPS -2.32 19.91 -2.88
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.32 19.91 -2.88
Diluted EPS -2.32 19.91 -2.88
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

