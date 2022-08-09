Omax Autos Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 70.35 crore, up 71.9% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Omax Autos are:
Net Sales at Rs 70.35 crore in June 2022 up 71.9% from Rs. 40.93 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.96 crore in June 2022 up 19.45% from Rs. 6.15 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.67 crore in June 2022 up 342.97% from Rs. 1.28 crore in June 2021.
Omax Autos shares closed at 53.85 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given 4.36% returns over the last 6 months and -5.61% over the last 12 months.
|
|Omax Autos
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|70.35
|82.29
|40.93
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|70.35
|82.29
|40.93
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|47.75
|67.07
|28.31
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.15
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|-0.83
|0.71
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.12
|7.68
|6.24
|Depreciation
|5.89
|4.78
|2.85
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|10.66
|26.82
|8.17
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.22
|-23.23
|-5.35
|Other Income
|3.00
|16.68
|3.77
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.22
|-6.55
|-1.57
|Interest
|6.39
|5.28
|6.65
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.61
|-11.83
|-8.23
|Exceptional Items
|--
|59.94
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.61
|48.11
|-8.23
|Tax
|-1.65
|5.53
|-2.07
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.96
|42.58
|-6.15
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.96
|42.58
|-6.15
|Equity Share Capital
|21.39
|21.39
|21.39
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.32
|19.91
|-2.88
|Diluted EPS
|-2.32
|19.91
|-2.88
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.32
|19.91
|-2.88
|Diluted EPS
|-2.32
|19.91
|-2.88
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited