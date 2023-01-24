 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Omax Autos Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 77.96 crore, up 40.76% Y-o-Y

Jan 24, 2023 / 01:43 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Omax Autos are:

Net Sales at Rs 77.96 crore in December 2022 up 40.76% from Rs. 55.38 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.57 crore in December 2022 up 74.65% from Rs. 10.13 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.93 crore in December 2022 up 206.18% from Rs. 2.59 crore in December 2021.

Omax Autos
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 77.96 59.64 55.38
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 77.96 59.64 55.38
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 64.26 46.60 38.07
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.94 0.00 0.77
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.13 4.92 7.10
Depreciation 6.69 5.00 4.31
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 8.29 8.28 11.02
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.48 -5.16 -5.87
Other Income 4.72 2.68 4.15
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.24 -2.48 -1.72
Interest 5.86 6.77 9.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -4.62 -9.25 -10.78
Exceptional Items -- -- 0.00
P/L Before Tax -4.62 -9.25 -10.78
Tax -2.05 14.50 -0.64
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.57 -23.75 -10.13
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.57 -23.75 -10.13
Equity Share Capital 21.39 21.39 21.39
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.20 -11.10 -4.74
Diluted EPS -1.20 -11.10 -4.74
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.20 -11.10 -4.74
Diluted EPS -1.20 -11.10 -4.74
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited