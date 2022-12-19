Olympic Fin Ser Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, up 29.25% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Olympic Management and Financial Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in September 2022 up 29.25% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2022 down 76.08% from Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2022 down 40% from Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2021.
Olympic Fin Ser EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.17 in September 2021.
|
|Olympic Management and Financial Services
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.03
|0.03
|0.02
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.03
|0.03
|0.02
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Depreciation
|0.01
|--
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.01
|0.12
|0.01
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.00
|-0.10
|0.00
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.02
|0.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.02
|-0.08
|0.05
|Interest
|--
|0.01
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.02
|-0.09
|0.05
|Exceptional Items
|--
|0.00
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.02
|-0.09
|0.05
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.02
|-0.09
|0.05
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-0.01
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.01
|-0.09
|0.05
|Equity Share Capital
|3.01
|3.01
|3.01
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.04
|-0.31
|0.17
|Diluted EPS
|--
|-0.31
|0.17
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.04
|-0.31
|0.17
|Diluted EPS
|--
|-0.31
|0.17
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited