Olympic Fin Ser Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 1.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in December 2022 down 1.62% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 up 87.25% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 up 100% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.