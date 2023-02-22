Octal Credit Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, up 8.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in December 2022 up 8.62% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 94.23% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 96.88% from Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2021.