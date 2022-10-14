 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Nxtdigital Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 140.64 crore, down 18.82% Y-o-Y

Oct 14, 2022 / 03:05 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nxtdigital are:

Net Sales at Rs 140.64 crore in September 2022 down 18.82% from Rs. 173.25 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 50.39 crore in September 2022 down 44.01% from Rs. 34.99 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.99 crore in September 2022 down 56.27% from Rs. 34.28 crore in September 2021.

Nxtdigital shares closed at 422.15 on October 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given 2.80% returns over the last 6 months and -9.04% over the last 12 months.

Nxtdigital
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 140.64 137.92 173.25
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 140.64 137.92 173.25
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.95 3.38 1.37
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.40 -2.96 -0.94
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 16.71 15.75 13.83
Depreciation 42.78 46.19 44.03
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 117.42 118.13 130.34
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -36.82 -42.58 -15.38
Other Income 9.03 36.29 5.63
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -27.79 -6.29 -9.75
Interest 28.56 31.82 31.13
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -56.35 -38.11 -40.87
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -56.35 -38.11 -40.87
Tax -4.54 -2.35 -5.26
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -51.81 -35.76 -35.61
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items 1.42 -0.50 0.62
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -50.39 -36.27 -34.99
Equity Share Capital 33.67 33.67 24.05
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -14.97 -10.77 -14.55
Diluted EPS -14.97 -10.77 -14.55
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -14.97 -10.77 -14.55
Diluted EPS -14.97 -10.77 -14.55
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #Nxtdigital #Results
first published: Oct 14, 2022 03:00 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.