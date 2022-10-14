 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nxtdigital Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 245.22 crore, down 9.4% Y-o-Y

Oct 14, 2022 / 06:20 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nxtdigital are:

Net Sales at Rs 245.22 crore in September 2022 down 9.4% from Rs. 270.66 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 47.96 crore in September 2022 down 60.47% from Rs. 29.89 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.25 crore in September 2022 up 6.99% from Rs. 51.64 crore in September 2021.

Nxtdigital shares closed at 422.15 on October 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given 2.80% returns over the last 6 months and -9.04% over the last 12 months.

Nxtdigital
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 245.22 236.80 270.66
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 245.22 236.80 270.66
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 8.85 14.35 15.69
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.50 -5.06 -5.98
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 22.59 21.79 19.52
Depreciation 67.53 58.60 54.21
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 181.70 193.88 195.96
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -36.95 -46.76 -8.74
Other Income 24.68 42.25 6.17
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -12.28 -4.51 -2.57
Interest 34.68 37.03 35.69
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -46.95 -41.54 -38.26
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -46.95 -41.54 -38.26
Tax 0.83 -2.78 -10.23
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -47.78 -38.77 -28.03
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items 1.42 -0.50 0.62
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -46.36 -39.26 -27.41
Minority Interest -1.60 0.39 -2.48
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -47.96 -38.87 -29.89
Equity Share Capital 33.67 33.67 24.05
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -14.24 -11.55 -12.59
Diluted EPS -14.24 -11.55 -12.59
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -13.77 -11.55 -12.59
Diluted EPS -14.24 -11.55 -12.59
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 14, 2022 06:11 pm
