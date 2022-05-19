 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nxtdigital Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 312.79 crore, up 17.92% Y-o-Y

May 19, 2022 / 01:15 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nxtdigital are:

Net Sales at Rs 312.79 crore in March 2022 up 17.92% from Rs. 265.26 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 79.06 crore in March 2022 up 643.75% from Rs. 10.63 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 100.41 crore in March 2022 up 48.67% from Rs. 67.54 crore in March 2021.

Nxtdigital EPS has increased to Rs. 27.50 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.70 in March 2021.

Nxtdigital shares closed at 375.80 on May 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.36% returns over the last 6 months and -20.19% over the last 12 months.

Nxtdigital
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 312.79 249.55 265.26
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 312.79 249.55 265.26
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- 139.44
Purchase of Traded Goods 6.27 10.18 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 28.80 -2.62 -0.23
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 17.99 19.13 19.16
Depreciation 58.77 55.92 46.39
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 191.09 184.59 52.07
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.87 -17.66 8.44
Other Income 31.77 14.66 12.71
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 41.64 -3.00 21.15
Interest 29.29 35.83 33.30
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 12.35 -38.83 -12.15
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 12.35 -38.83 -12.15
Tax -71.95 -13.40 -25.81
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 84.30 -25.42 13.66
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items 0.16 -1.15 0.26
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 84.46 -26.57 13.92
Minority Interest -5.40 -3.67 -3.29
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 79.06 -30.24 10.63
Equity Share Capital 33.67 33.67 24.05
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 27.50 -11.83 3.70
Diluted EPS 27.50 -11.83 3.70
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 27.50 -11.83 3.70
Diluted EPS 27.50 -11.83 3.70
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 19, 2022 01:11 pm
