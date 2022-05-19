Nxtdigital Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 312.79 crore, up 17.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 312.79 crore in March 2022 up 17.92% from Rs. 265.26 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 79.06 crore in March 2022 up 643.75% from Rs. 10.63 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 100.41 crore in March 2022 up 48.67% from Rs. 67.54 crore in March 2021.

Nxtdigital EPS has increased to Rs. 27.50 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.70 in March 2021.

Nxtdigital shares closed at 375.80 on May 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.36% returns over the last 6 months and -20.19% over the last 12 months.