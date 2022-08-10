 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nxtdigital Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 236.80 crore, down 4.05% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 10:43 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nxtdigital are:

Net Sales at Rs 236.80 crore in June 2022 down 4.05% from Rs. 246.81 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 38.87 crore in June 2022 down 22.92% from Rs. 31.63 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 54.09 crore in June 2022 up 5.52% from Rs. 51.26 crore in June 2021.

Nxtdigital shares closed at 411.20 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.08% returns over the last 6 months and -1.92% over the last 12 months.

Nxtdigital
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 236.80 312.79 246.81
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 236.80 312.79 246.81
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 14.35 6.27 12.77
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -5.06 28.80 1.44
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 21.79 17.99 19.63
Depreciation 58.60 58.77 54.40
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 193.88 191.09 181.49
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -46.76 9.87 -22.93
Other Income 42.25 31.77 19.79
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.51 41.64 -3.14
Interest 37.03 29.29 35.32
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -41.54 12.35 -38.46
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -41.54 12.35 -38.46
Tax -2.78 -71.95 -9.59
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -38.77 84.30 -28.87
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -0.50 0.16 0.29
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -39.26 84.46 -28.58
Minority Interest 0.39 -5.40 -3.05
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -38.87 79.06 -31.63
Equity Share Capital 33.67 33.67 24.05
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -11.55 27.50 -13.07
Diluted EPS -11.55 27.50 -13.07
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -11.55 27.50 -13.07
Diluted EPS -11.55 27.50 -13.07
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Aug 10, 2022
