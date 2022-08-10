Nxtdigital Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 236.80 crore, down 4.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 236.80 crore in June 2022 down 4.05% from Rs. 246.81 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 38.87 crore in June 2022 down 22.92% from Rs. 31.63 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 54.09 crore in June 2022 up 5.52% from Rs. 51.26 crore in June 2021.

Nxtdigital shares closed at 411.20 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.08% returns over the last 6 months and -1.92% over the last 12 months.