Nxtdigital Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 236.80 crore, down 4.05% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nxtdigital are:
Net Sales at Rs 236.80 crore in June 2022 down 4.05% from Rs. 246.81 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 38.87 crore in June 2022 down 22.92% from Rs. 31.63 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 54.09 crore in June 2022 up 5.52% from Rs. 51.26 crore in June 2021.
Nxtdigital shares closed at 411.20 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.08% returns over the last 6 months and -1.92% over the last 12 months.
|
|Nxtdigital
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|236.80
|312.79
|246.81
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|236.80
|312.79
|246.81
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|14.35
|6.27
|12.77
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-5.06
|28.80
|1.44
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|21.79
|17.99
|19.63
|Depreciation
|58.60
|58.77
|54.40
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|193.88
|191.09
|181.49
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-46.76
|9.87
|-22.93
|Other Income
|42.25
|31.77
|19.79
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.51
|41.64
|-3.14
|Interest
|37.03
|29.29
|35.32
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-41.54
|12.35
|-38.46
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-41.54
|12.35
|-38.46
|Tax
|-2.78
|-71.95
|-9.59
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-38.77
|84.30
|-28.87
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-0.50
|0.16
|0.29
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-39.26
|84.46
|-28.58
|Minority Interest
|0.39
|-5.40
|-3.05
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-38.87
|79.06
|-31.63
|Equity Share Capital
|33.67
|33.67
|24.05
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-11.55
|27.50
|-13.07
|Diluted EPS
|-11.55
|27.50
|-13.07
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-11.55
|27.50
|-13.07
|Diluted EPS
|-11.55
|27.50
|-13.07
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited