NTPC Q4 preview | Higher average realisation to boost profitability

India’s largest power generation company NTPC is expected to report robust operating performance and revenue growth in the quarter ended March aided by strong demand.

The state-owned company is expected to report a 51.5 percent year-on-year growth in operating profit to Rs 9,857 crore for the quarter ended March, an average of estimates from four brokerages polled by Moneycontrol shows.

The sharp rise in operating profit will be aided by a 4.2 percent on-year jump in gross generation and higher power availability during the quarter.

Average realisation per unit of power sold rose 13 percent on-year to Rs 4.16 per unit in the reporting quarter due to higher fuel costs and strong demand.

During the quarter, NTPC added a net capacity of 954 megawatt of which 294 megawatt was solar. Analysts suggested that the company also benefitted from new generation capacity coming on stream during the reporting period.

NTPC’s revenue from operations is likely to rise 15.2 percent on a year-on-year basis to Rs 30,601.7 crore in the quarter.

The bottomline performance, however, will be muted as the benefits of the strong topline and operating growth will be offset by reversal of year-ago period tax and low surcharge income in the quarter.

The power generation company’s net profit is expected to fall nearly 6 percent on-year to Rs 4,224.5 crore in the quarter.

Besides the earnings, brokerage firm ICICI Securities said that analysts would watch out for commentary on the renewable energy business, under-construction power projects and guidance for 2022-23.

At 10.45 am, shares of NTPC were up 1.7 percent at Rs 150.5 on the National Stock Exchange.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.