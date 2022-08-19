NSL Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.83 crore, down 40.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.83 crore in June 2022 down 40.19% from Rs. 3.06 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022 down 69.06% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022 down 72.73% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2021.

NSL EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.11 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.15 in June 2021.

NSL shares closed at 5.26 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -40.16% returns over the last 6 months and -17.81% over the last 12 months.