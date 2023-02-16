 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Noida Toll Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.52 crore, down 4.73% Y-o-Y

Feb 16, 2023 / 02:07 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Noida Toll Bridge Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 6.52 crore in December 2022 down 4.73% from Rs. 6.85 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.49 crore in December 2022 down 1.99% from Rs. 8.32 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.90 crore in December 2022 down 14.03% from Rs. 2.21 crore in December 2021.

Noida Toll Bridge Company
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 6.52 6.32 6.85
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 6.52 6.32 6.85
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.21 0.21 0.20
Depreciation 10.38 10.55 10.52
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 5.08 5.00 4.63
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -9.14 -9.44 -8.51
Other Income 0.66 1.58 0.20
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -8.48 -7.86 -8.31
Interest 0.01 0.01 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -8.49 -7.87 -8.32
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -8.49 -7.87 -8.32
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -8.49 -7.87 -8.32
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -8.49 -7.87 -8.32
Equity Share Capital 186.20 186.20 186.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.46 -0.42 -0.45
Diluted EPS -0.46 -0.42 -0.45
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.46 -0.42 -0.45
Diluted EPS -0.46 -0.42 -0.45
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited