Next Mediaworks Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.78 crore, up 18.42% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Next Mediaworks are:
Net Sales at Rs 7.78 crore in March 2022 up 18.42% from Rs. 6.57 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.05 crore in March 2022 down 4.65% from Rs. 3.87 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2022 up 44.72% from Rs. 1.23 crore in March 2021.
Next Mediaworks shares closed at 5.90 on May 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given 5.36% returns over the last 6 months and 29.67% over the last 12 months.
|
|Next Mediaworks
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|7.78
|8.64
|6.57
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|7.78
|8.64
|6.57
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.10
|1.88
|1.92
|Depreciation
|2.30
|2.33
|2.36
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.66
|6.94
|6.80
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.28
|-2.51
|-4.51
|Other Income
|1.30
|1.00
|0.92
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.98
|-1.51
|-3.59
|Interest
|4.23
|4.15
|3.18
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-7.21
|-5.66
|-6.77
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-7.21
|-5.66
|-6.77
|Tax
|0.03
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-7.24
|-5.66
|-6.77
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-7.24
|-5.66
|-6.77
|Minority Interest
|3.19
|2.48
|2.90
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-4.05
|-3.18
|-3.87
|Equity Share Capital
|66.89
|66.89
|66.89
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.60
|-0.48
|-0.58
|Diluted EPS
|-0.60
|-0.48
|-0.58
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.60
|-0.48
|-0.58
|Diluted EPS
|-0.60
|-0.48
|-0.58
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited