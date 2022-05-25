Next Mediaworks Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.78 crore, up 18.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.78 crore in March 2022 up 18.42% from Rs. 6.57 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.05 crore in March 2022 down 4.65% from Rs. 3.87 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2022 up 44.72% from Rs. 1.23 crore in March 2021.

Next Mediaworks shares closed at 5.90 on May 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given 5.36% returns over the last 6 months and 29.67% over the last 12 months.