Next Mediaworks Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.78 crore, up 18.42% Y-o-Y

May 25, 2022 / 12:07 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Next Mediaworks are:

Net Sales at Rs 7.78 crore in March 2022 up 18.42% from Rs. 6.57 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.05 crore in March 2022 down 4.65% from Rs. 3.87 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2022 up 44.72% from Rs. 1.23 crore in March 2021.

Next Mediaworks shares closed at 5.90 on May 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given 5.36% returns over the last 6 months and 29.67% over the last 12 months.

Next Mediaworks
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 7.78 8.64 6.57
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 7.78 8.64 6.57
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.10 1.88 1.92
Depreciation 2.30 2.33 2.36
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 7.66 6.94 6.80
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.28 -2.51 -4.51
Other Income 1.30 1.00 0.92
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.98 -1.51 -3.59
Interest 4.23 4.15 3.18
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -7.21 -5.66 -6.77
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -7.21 -5.66 -6.77
Tax 0.03 -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -7.24 -5.66 -6.77
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -7.24 -5.66 -6.77
Minority Interest 3.19 2.48 2.90
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -4.05 -3.18 -3.87
Equity Share Capital 66.89 66.89 66.89
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.60 -0.48 -0.58
Diluted EPS -0.60 -0.48 -0.58
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.60 -0.48 -0.58
Diluted EPS -0.60 -0.48 -0.58
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 25, 2022 12:00 pm
