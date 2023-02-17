Nettlinx Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.43 crore, up 10.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.43 crore in December 2022 up 10.65% from Rs. 2.19 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2022 up 822.25% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.93 crore in December 2022 up 66.07% from Rs. 0.56 crore in December 2021.