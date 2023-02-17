Nettlinx Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.43 crore, down 40.24% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nettlinx are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.43 crore in December 2022 down 40.24% from Rs. 7.41 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2022 up 55.07% from Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2022 up 243.48% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2021.
Nettlinx shares closed at 193.80 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 158.74% returns over the last 6 months and 119.48% over the last 12 months.
|
|Nettlinx
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.43
|6.37
|7.41
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.43
|6.37
|7.41
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.62
|1.49
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.30
|2.61
|3.81
|Depreciation
|0.25
|0.25
|0.26
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|3.12
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.21
|1.69
|0.87
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.05
|0.34
|-0.65
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.03
|0.16
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.08
|0.37
|-0.49
|Interest
|0.24
|0.25
|0.21
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.16
|0.12
|-0.70
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.16
|0.12
|-0.70
|Tax
|0.17
|0.19
|0.06
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.34
|-0.07
|-0.76
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.34
|-0.07
|-0.76
|Minority Interest
|0.03
|0.06
|0.07
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.31
|-0.01
|-0.69
|Equity Share Capital
|11.46
|11.46
|11.46
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.27
|-0.01
|-0.60
|Diluted EPS
|-0.27
|-0.01
|-0.60
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.27
|-0.01
|-0.60
|Diluted EPS
|-0.27
|-0.01
|-0.60
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited