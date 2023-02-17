 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nettlinx Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.43 crore, down 40.24% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 09:57 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nettlinx are:

Net Sales at Rs 4.43 crore in December 2022 down 40.24% from Rs. 7.41 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2022 up 55.07% from Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2022 up 243.48% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2021.

Nettlinx
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4.43 6.37 7.41
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 4.43 6.37 7.41
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.62 1.49 --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.30 2.61 3.81
Depreciation 0.25 0.25 0.26
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- 3.12
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.21 1.69 0.87
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.05 0.34 -0.65
Other Income 0.03 0.03 0.16
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.08 0.37 -0.49
Interest 0.24 0.25 0.21
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.16 0.12 -0.70
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.16 0.12 -0.70
Tax 0.17 0.19 0.06
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.34 -0.07 -0.76
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.34 -0.07 -0.76
Minority Interest 0.03 0.06 0.07
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.31 -0.01 -0.69
Equity Share Capital 11.46 11.46 11.46
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.27 -0.01 -0.60
Diluted EPS -0.27 -0.01 -0.60
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.27 -0.01 -0.60
Diluted EPS -0.27 -0.01 -0.60
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited