NESCO Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 142.83 crore, up 52.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 142.83 crore in December 2022 up 52.99% from Rs. 93.36 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 70.08 crore in December 2022 up 41.98% from Rs. 49.36 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 101.21 crore in December 2022 up 43.32% from Rs. 70.62 crore in December 2021.