NESCO Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 142.87 crore, up 76.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 142.87 crore in September 2022 up 76.92% from Rs. 80.76 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 81.90 crore in September 2022 up 86.19% from Rs. 43.99 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 116.62 crore in September 2022 up 94.14% from Rs. 60.07 crore in September 2021.

NESCO EPS has increased to Rs. 11.62 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.24 in September 2021.

NESCO shares closed at 642.60 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 13.68% returns over the last 6 months and 0.92% over the last 12 months.