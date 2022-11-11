 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
NESCO Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 142.87 crore, up 76.92% Y-o-Y

Nov 11, 2022 / 11:56 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for NESCO are:

Net Sales at Rs 142.87 crore in September 2022 up 76.92% from Rs. 80.76 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 81.90 crore in September 2022 up 86.19% from Rs. 43.99 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 116.62 crore in September 2022 up 94.14% from Rs. 60.07 crore in September 2021.

NESCO EPS has increased to Rs. 11.62 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.24 in September 2021.

NESCO shares closed at 642.60 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 13.68% returns over the last 6 months and 0.92% over the last 12 months.

NESCO
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 142.87 103.06 80.76
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 142.87 103.06 80.76
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 7.82 6.80 7.43
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.17 -0.86 -1.42
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.24 4.21 2.83
Depreciation 7.60 7.70 7.10
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 31.00 26.42 21.65
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 93.40 58.79 43.16
Other Income 15.63 7.79 9.81
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 109.02 66.58 52.97
Interest 4.60 3.20 2.32
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 104.42 63.38 50.65
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 104.42 63.38 50.65
Tax 22.52 9.68 6.66
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 81.90 53.70 43.99
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 81.90 53.70 43.99
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 81.90 53.70 43.99
Equity Share Capital 14.09 14.09 14.09
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.62 7.62 6.24
Diluted EPS 11.62 7.62 6.24
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.62 7.62 6.24
Diluted EPS 11.62 7.62 6.24
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 11, 2022 11:50 am
