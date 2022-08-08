 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
NESCO Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 103.06 crore, up 41.79% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 07:34 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for NESCO are:

Net Sales at Rs 103.06 crore in June 2022 up 41.79% from Rs. 72.68 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 53.70 crore in June 2022 up 26.78% from Rs. 42.36 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 74.28 crore in June 2022 up 26.18% from Rs. 58.87 crore in June 2021.

NESCO EPS has increased to Rs. 7.62 in June 2022 from Rs. 6.01 in June 2021.

NESCO shares closed at 583.10 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.45% returns over the last 6 months and -3.27% over the last 12 months.

NESCO
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 103.06 91.07 72.68
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 103.06 91.07 72.68
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 6.80 7.09 3.22
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.86 0.70 0.11
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.21 3.00 3.43
Depreciation 7.70 7.96 6.49
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 26.42 17.80 20.16
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 58.79 54.52 39.27
Other Income 7.79 11.99 13.11
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 66.58 66.51 52.38
Interest 3.20 2.52 1.90
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 63.38 63.99 50.48
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 63.38 63.99 50.48
Tax 9.68 10.47 8.12
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 53.70 53.52 42.36
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 53.70 53.52 42.36
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 53.70 53.52 42.36
Equity Share Capital 14.09 14.09 14.09
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.62 7.60 6.01
Diluted EPS 7.62 7.60 6.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.62 7.60 6.01
Diluted EPS 7.62 7.60 6.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 8, 2022 07:22 pm
