NESCO Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 142.83 crore, up 52.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 142.83 crore in December 2022 up 52.99% from Rs. 93.36 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 70.08 crore in December 2022 up 42.14% from Rs. 49.30 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 101.21 crore in December 2022 up 43.42% from Rs. 70.57 crore in December 2021.