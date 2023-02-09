 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
NESCO Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 142.83 crore, up 52.99% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 09:03 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for NESCO are:

Net Sales at Rs 142.83 crore in December 2022 up 52.99% from Rs. 93.36 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 70.08 crore in December 2022 up 42.14% from Rs. 49.30 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 101.21 crore in December 2022 up 43.42% from Rs. 70.57 crore in December 2021.

NESCO
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 142.83 142.87 93.36
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 142.83 142.87 93.36
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 8.88 7.82 7.92
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.66 -1.17 0.70
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.25 4.24 4.14
Depreciation 8.26 7.60 6.75
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 46.17 31.00 19.67
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 73.60 93.40 54.18
Other Income 19.35 15.63 9.64
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 92.95 109.02 63.82
Interest 2.81 4.60 2.48
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 90.14 104.42 61.34
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 90.14 104.42 61.34
Tax 20.06 22.52 12.04
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 70.08 81.90 49.30
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 70.08 81.90 49.30
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 70.08 81.90 49.30
Equity Share Capital 14.09 14.09 14.09
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.95 11.62 7.00
Diluted EPS 9.95 11.62 7.00
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.95 11.62 7.00
Diluted EPS 9.95 11.62 7.00
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited