Ndr Auto Compon Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 105.73 crore, up 90.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 105.73 crore in December 2022 up 90.73% from Rs. 55.43 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.26 crore in December 2022 up 92.08% from Rs. 2.22 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.77 crore in December 2022 up 71.62% from Rs. 5.11 crore in December 2021.