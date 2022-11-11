Ndr Auto Compon Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 93.76 crore, up 75.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 93.76 crore in September 2022 up 75.65% from Rs. 53.38 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.41 crore in September 2022 up 158.11% from Rs. 3.26 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.03 crore in September 2022 up 93.63% from Rs. 5.18 crore in September 2021.

Ndr Auto Compon EPS has increased to Rs. 14.15 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.48 in September 2021.

Ndr Auto Compon shares closed at 564.05 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 30.70% returns over the last 6 months and 49.69% over the last 12 months.