NDA Securities Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.49 crore, down 37.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.49 crore in December 2022 down 37.03% from Rs. 2.36 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2022 down 49.64% from Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2022 down 32% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2021.