NDA Securities Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.49 crore, down 37.03% Y-o-Y

Feb 22, 2023 / 09:21 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for NDA Securities are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.49 crore in December 2022 down 37.03% from Rs. 2.36 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2022 down 49.64% from Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2022 down 32% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2021.

NDA Securities
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.49 1.41 2.36
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.49 1.41 2.36
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.80 -- 0.14
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.77 -- -0.14
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.43 0.42 0.46
Depreciation 0.03 0.03 0.02
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.85 0.93 1.65
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.14 0.03 0.23
Other Income -- -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.14 0.03 0.23
Interest 0.00 0.01 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.14 0.02 0.22
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.14 0.02 0.22
Tax 0.03 0.04 0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.11 -0.02 0.21
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.11 -0.02 0.21
Equity Share Capital 5.09 5.09 5.09
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.18 -0.19 0.44
Diluted EPS 0.18 -0.19 0.44
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.18 -0.19 0.44
Diluted EPS 0.18 -0.19 0.44
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited