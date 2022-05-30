Nath Industries Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 112.94 crore, up 15.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 112.94 crore in March 2022 up 15.85% from Rs. 97.49 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.51 crore in March 2022 down 56.15% from Rs. 5.73 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.36 crore in March 2022 down 51.8% from Rs. 11.12 crore in March 2021.

Nath Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.32 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.02 in March 2021.

Nath Industries shares closed at 76.85 on May 27, 2022 (BSE)