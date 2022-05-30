 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nath Industries Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 112.94 crore, up 15.85% Y-o-Y

May 30, 2022 / 08:33 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nath Industries Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 112.94 crore in March 2022 up 15.85% from Rs. 97.49 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.51 crore in March 2022 down 56.15% from Rs. 5.73 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.36 crore in March 2022 down 51.8% from Rs. 11.12 crore in March 2021.

Nath Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.32 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.02 in March 2021.

Nath Industries shares closed at 76.85 on May 27, 2022 (BSE)

Nath Industries Limited
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 112.94 105.79 97.49
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 112.94 105.79 97.49
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 77.33 68.38 54.23
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.03 0.00 0.44
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -5.02 1.50 2.52
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.25 5.32 3.80
Depreciation 1.83 1.70 1.74
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 30.15 24.32 25.59
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.38 4.57 9.17
Other Income 0.15 1.30 0.21
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.53 5.87 9.38
Interest 0.83 1.47 0.76
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.70 4.40 8.62
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 2.70 4.40 8.62
Tax 0.19 -3.22 2.89
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.51 7.62 5.73
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.51 7.62 5.73
Equity Share Capital 19.00 19.00 19.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.32 4.01 3.02
Diluted EPS 1.32 4.01 3.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.32 4.01 3.02
Diluted EPS 1.32 4.01 3.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 30, 2022 08:26 pm
