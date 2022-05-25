 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Narbada Gems Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.19 crore, down 24.85% Y-o-Y

May 25, 2022 / 09:41 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Narbada Gems and Jewellery are:

Net Sales at Rs 12.19 crore in March 2022 down 24.85% from Rs. 16.22 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2022 down 4.17% from Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.85 crore in March 2022 up 1.19% from Rs. 0.84 crore in March 2021.

Narbada Gems EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.23 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.35 in March 2021.

Narbada Gems shares closed at 40.50 on May 24, 2022 (BSE) and has given 19.29% returns over the last 6 months and 49.45% over the last 12 months.

Narbada Gems and Jewellery
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 12.19 19.51 16.22
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 12.19 19.51 16.22
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 16.01 22.65 16.71
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -5.17 -6.19 -2.10
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.44 0.53 0.38
Depreciation 0.05 0.04 0.04
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.13 0.23 0.43
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.73 2.26 0.76
Other Income 0.06 0.08 0.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.80 2.34 0.80
Interest 0.24 0.14 0.12
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.56 2.19 0.68
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.56 2.19 0.68
Tax 0.15 0.55 0.25
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.41 1.64 0.43
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.41 1.64 0.43
Equity Share Capital 17.67 17.67 15.18
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.23 1.01 0.35
Diluted EPS 0.21 0.90 0.28
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.23 1.01 0.35
Diluted EPS 0.21 0.90 0.28
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Diamond Cutting & Jewellery & Precious Metals #Earnings First-Cut #Narbada Gems #Narbada Gems and Jewellery #Results
first published: May 25, 2022 09:33 am
