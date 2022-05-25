Narbada Gems Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.19 crore, down 24.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.19 crore in March 2022 down 24.85% from Rs. 16.22 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2022 down 4.17% from Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.85 crore in March 2022 up 1.19% from Rs. 0.84 crore in March 2021.

Narbada Gems EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.23 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.35 in March 2021.

Narbada Gems shares closed at 40.50 on May 24, 2022 (BSE) and has given 19.29% returns over the last 6 months and 49.45% over the last 12 months.