Nalwa Sons Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.35 crore, up 44.4% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nalwa Sons Investment are:Net Sales at Rs 5.35 crore in December 2022 up 44.4% from Rs. 3.70 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.21 crore in December 2022 down 35.56% from Rs. 6.53 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.64 crore in December 2022 down 10.62% from Rs. 6.31 crore in December 2021.
Nalwa Sons EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.19 in December 2022 from Rs. 12.71 in December 2021.
|Nalwa Sons shares closed at 2,116.25 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given 44.04% returns over the last 6 months and 24.76% over the last 12 months.
|Nalwa Sons Investment
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.35
|94.10
|3.70
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.35
|94.10
|3.70
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.28
|0.28
|0.29
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|0.00
|-0.01
|0.06
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.18
|0.20
|0.17
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.88
|93.61
|3.17
|Other Income
|0.76
|0.48
|3.13
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.64
|94.10
|6.31
|Interest
|0.06
|0.19
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|5.58
|93.91
|6.31
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|5.58
|93.91
|6.31
|Tax
|1.38
|23.91
|-0.22
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|4.21
|70.00
|6.53
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|4.21
|70.00
|6.53
|Equity Share Capital
|5.14
|5.14
|5.14
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|8.19
|136.29
|12.71
|Diluted EPS
|8.19
|136.29
|12.71
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|8.19
|136.29
|12.71
|Diluted EPS
|8.19
|136.29
|12.71
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited