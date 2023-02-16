 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nalwa Sons Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.35 crore, up 44.4% Y-o-Y

Feb 16, 2023 / 01:34 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nalwa Sons Investment are:Net Sales at Rs 5.35 crore in December 2022 up 44.4% from Rs. 3.70 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.21 crore in December 2022 down 35.56% from Rs. 6.53 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.64 crore in December 2022 down 10.62% from Rs. 6.31 crore in December 2021.
Nalwa Sons EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.19 in December 2022 from Rs. 12.71 in December 2021. Nalwa Sons shares closed at 2,116.25 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given 44.04% returns over the last 6 months and 24.76% over the last 12 months.
Nalwa Sons Investment
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations5.3594.103.70
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations5.3594.103.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.280.280.29
Depreciation0.000.000.00
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies0.00-0.010.06
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.180.200.17
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.8893.613.17
Other Income0.760.483.13
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.6494.106.31
Interest0.060.19--
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.5893.916.31
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax5.5893.916.31
Tax1.3823.91-0.22
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.2170.006.53
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.2170.006.53
Equity Share Capital5.145.145.14
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS8.19136.2912.71
Diluted EPS8.19136.2912.71
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS8.19136.2912.71
Diluted EPS8.19136.2912.71
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - General #Nalwa Sons #Nalwa Sons Investment #Results
first published: Feb 16, 2023 01:22 pm