Nagreeka Export Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 70.05 crore, down 39.16% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 70.05 73.04 115.15 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 70.05 73.04 115.15 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 26.61 32.02 57.47 Purchase of Traded Goods 14.13 8.06 38.21 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 7.25 18.85 -14.83 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 5.83 5.26 8.08 Depreciation 1.83 1.84 1.84 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 11.48 11.39 18.28 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.92 -4.39 6.09 Other Income 0.69 0.29 -- P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.62 -4.10 6.09 Interest 3.26 1.60 3.73 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.36 -5.70 2.37 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.36 -5.70 2.37 Tax -0.05 -0.06 -0.46 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.41 -5.64 2.82 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.41 -5.64 2.82 Equity Share Capital 6.26 6.26 6.26 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.33 -4.51 2.26 Diluted EPS 0.33 -4.51 2.26 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.33 -4.51 2.26 Diluted EPS 0.33 -4.51 2.26 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited