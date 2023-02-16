 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nagreeka Export Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 70.05 crore, down 39.16% Y-o-Y

Feb 16, 2023 / 10:42 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nagreeka Exports are:Net Sales at Rs 70.05 crore in December 2022 down 39.16% from Rs. 115.15 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2022 down 85.57% from Rs. 2.82 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.45 crore in December 2022 down 31.27% from Rs. 7.93 crore in December 2021.
Nagreeka Export EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.33 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.26 in December 2021. Nagreeka Export shares closed at 35.40 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.00% returns over the last 6 months and -15.11% over the last 12 months.
Nagreeka Exports
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations70.0573.04115.15
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations70.0573.04115.15
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials26.6132.0257.47
Purchase of Traded Goods14.138.0638.21
Increase/Decrease in Stocks7.2518.85-14.83
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost5.835.268.08
Depreciation1.831.841.84
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses11.4811.3918.28
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.92-4.396.09
Other Income0.690.29--
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.62-4.106.09
Interest3.261.603.73
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.36-5.702.37
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.36-5.702.37
Tax-0.05-0.06-0.46
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.41-5.642.82
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.41-5.642.82
Equity Share Capital6.266.266.26
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.33-4.512.26
Diluted EPS0.33-4.512.26
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.33-4.512.26
Diluted EPS0.33-4.512.26
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Nagreeka Export #Nagreeka Exports #Results #Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended
first published: Feb 16, 2023 10:33 am