Nagreeka Cap Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.20 crore, up 302.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.20 crore in March 2022 up 302.85% from Rs. 1.79 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.25 crore in March 2022 up 126.38% from Rs. 8.53 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.79 crore in March 2022 up 251.81% from Rs. 1.93 crore in March 2021.

Nagreeka Cap EPS has increased to Rs. 1.78 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.76 in March 2021.

Nagreeka Cap shares closed at 11.25 on May 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given -19.64% returns over the last 6 months and 52.03% over the last 12 months.