Nagreeka Cap Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.14 crore, up 5.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.14 crore in December 2022 up 5.76% from Rs. 2.97 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2022 down 83.23% from Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.07 crore in December 2022 down 8% from Rs. 2.25 crore in December 2021.