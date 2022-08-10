Nagpur Power Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.25 crore, up 108.49% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nagpur Power Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 12.25 crore in June 2022 up 108.49% from Rs. 5.88 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.33 crore in June 2022 down 240.83% from Rs. 1.65 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.03 crore in June 2022 down 139.62% from Rs. 2.60 crore in June 2021.
Nagpur Power shares closed at 60.85 on August 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given -1.38% returns over the last 6 months and 12.89% over the last 12 months.
|
|Nagpur Power Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|12.25
|8.57
|5.88
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|12.25
|8.57
|5.88
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|5.79
|3.42
|2.96
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|0.16
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.79
|0.22
|-0.07
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.61
|3.33
|2.92
|Depreciation
|0.71
|0.70
|0.62
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.20
|2.82
|1.43
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.74
|-2.08
|-1.99
|Other Income
|-2.48
|0.78
|3.96
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.74
|-1.29
|1.98
|Interest
|0.34
|0.33
|0.29
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.08
|-1.63
|1.69
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.08
|-1.63
|1.69
|Tax
|0.25
|0.32
|0.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.33
|-1.95
|1.65
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.33
|-1.95
|1.65
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-2.33
|-1.95
|1.65
|Equity Share Capital
|13.10
|13.10
|13.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.78
|-1.49
|1.26
|Diluted EPS
|-1.78
|--
|1.26
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.78
|-1.49
|1.26
|Diluted EPS
|-1.78
|--
|1.26
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited