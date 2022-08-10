 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nagpur Power Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.25 crore, up 108.49% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 10:42 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nagpur Power Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 12.25 crore in June 2022 up 108.49% from Rs. 5.88 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.33 crore in June 2022 down 240.83% from Rs. 1.65 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.03 crore in June 2022 down 139.62% from Rs. 2.60 crore in June 2021.

Nagpur Power shares closed at 60.85 on August 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given -1.38% returns over the last 6 months and 12.89% over the last 12 months.

Nagpur Power Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 12.25 8.57 5.88
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 12.25 8.57 5.88
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 5.79 3.42 2.96
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 0.16 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.79 0.22 -0.07
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.61 3.33 2.92
Depreciation 0.71 0.70 0.62
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.20 2.82 1.43
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.74 -2.08 -1.99
Other Income -2.48 0.78 3.96
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.74 -1.29 1.98
Interest 0.34 0.33 0.29
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.08 -1.63 1.69
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -2.08 -1.63 1.69
Tax 0.25 0.32 0.04
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.33 -1.95 1.65
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.33 -1.95 1.65
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -2.33 -1.95 1.65
Equity Share Capital 13.10 13.10 13.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.78 -1.49 1.26
Diluted EPS -1.78 -- 1.26
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.78 -1.49 1.26
Diluted EPS -1.78 -- 1.26
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 10, 2022 10:33 am
