Muthoot Finance Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,659.82 crore, down 7.27% Y-o-Y

Feb 07, 2023 / 09:33 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Muthoot Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,659.82 crore in December 2022 down 7.27% from Rs. 2,868.21 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 901.65 crore in December 2022 down 12.36% from Rs. 1,028.86 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,135.63 crore in December 2022 down 8.92% from Rs. 2,344.91 crore in December 2021.

Muthoot Finance
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,659.82 2,497.73 2,868.21
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,659.82 2,497.73 2,868.21
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 277.13 269.47 254.58
Depreciation 14.75 13.54 13.94
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 55.68 -12.75 88.93
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 198.65 169.20 183.35
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2,113.60 2,058.27 2,327.41
Other Income 7.28 5.85 3.56
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2,120.88 2,064.12 2,330.97
Interest 914.13 902.69 953.30
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1,206.76 1,161.43 1,377.67
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1,206.76 1,161.43 1,377.67
Tax 305.11 294.22 348.81
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 901.65 867.21 1,028.86
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 901.65 867.21 1,028.86
Equity Share Capital 401.44 401.44 401.35
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 22.46 21.61 25.64
Diluted EPS 22.46 21.61 25.63
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 22.46 21.61 25.64
Diluted EPS 22.46 21.61 25.63
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited