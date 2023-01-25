Music Broadcast Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 54.67 crore, down 8.71% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Music Broadcast are:Net Sales at Rs 54.67 crore in December 2022 down 8.71% from Rs. 59.89 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.09 crore in December 2022 down 54.54% from Rs. 9.01 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.54 crore in December 2022 down 32.87% from Rs. 21.66 crore in December 2021.
Music Broadcast EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.12 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.26 in December 2021.
|Music Broadcast shares closed at 16.00 on January 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -26.67% returns over the last 6 months and -28.89% over the last 12 months.
|Music Broadcast
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|54.67
|48.64
|59.89
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|54.67
|48.64
|59.89
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|15.65
|14.81
|13.45
|Depreciation
|8.18
|8.23
|8.20
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|29.68
|29.77
|28.65
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.15
|-4.17
|9.58
|Other Income
|5.21
|4.83
|3.88
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.36
|0.65
|13.46
|Interest
|0.53
|0.51
|0.66
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|5.84
|0.14
|12.80
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|5.84
|0.14
|12.80
|Tax
|1.74
|0.04
|3.80
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|4.09
|0.10
|9.01
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|4.09
|0.10
|9.01
|Equity Share Capital
|69.14
|69.14
|69.14
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.12
|0.00
|0.26
|Diluted EPS
|0.12
|--
|0.26
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.12
|0.00
|0.26
|Diluted EPS
|0.12
|--
|0.26
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited