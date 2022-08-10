Munoth Fin Serv Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, down 30.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore in June 2022 down 30.33% from Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022 down 120.14% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022 down 109.09% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2021.

Munoth Fin Serv shares closed at 12.87 on July 25, 2022 (BSE)