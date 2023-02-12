Multibase India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.99 crore, up 23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.99 crore in December 2022 up 23% from Rs. 13.81 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.87 crore in December 2022 up 69.89% from Rs. 1.10 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.79 crore in December 2022 up 59.43% from Rs. 1.75 crore in December 2021.